Huntington National Bank Sells 516 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.