Huntington National Bank Sells 78 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after purchasing an additional 257,258 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Equinix by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,173,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,406,000 after acquiring an additional 818,777 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,319,000 after acquiring an additional 313,947 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $682.39 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $745.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

