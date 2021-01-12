HUSD (HUSD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.61 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $238.52 million and approximately $108.61 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00041170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00042561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00370895 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.95 or 0.04377929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 238,326,692 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

