Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 1,210.2% from the December 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.1 days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

