IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Raised to $211.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $141.18. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $197.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

