Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Santander downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 127,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

