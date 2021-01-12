IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBIBF. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $6.64 on Friday. IBI Group has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

