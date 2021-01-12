Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $7,570.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00024318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00113079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00269529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00066141 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00063694 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding.

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

Iconic Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

