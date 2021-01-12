iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 6.5% This Week

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $71.82 million and $4.36 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00041505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.14 or 0.00371971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.56 or 0.04280682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

