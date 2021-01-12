Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $208.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

