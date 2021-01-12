Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$24.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.26. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

