imbrex (REX) Achieves Market Cap of $155,009.60

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $155,009.60 and approximately $314.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00039843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.45 or 0.04198516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00340040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

