ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IMUC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

