Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IMBBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of IMBBY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 459,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,055. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.80. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.629 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

