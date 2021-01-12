IMS Capital Management Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IMS Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 46,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $251.70. The stock had a trading volume of 999,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. The stock has a market cap of $716.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.57. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

