IMS Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IMS Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,258. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.83.

