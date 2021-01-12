IMS Capital Management Sells 3,000 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IMS Capital Management cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $211.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,635. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

