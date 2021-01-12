IMS Capital Management Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IMS Capital Management decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. 182,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,672,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

