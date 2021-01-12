Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVVY. ValuEngine cut shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of INVVY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 5,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.32.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

