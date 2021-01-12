Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.77 and traded as high as $41.40. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 8,451 shares.

IFNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.