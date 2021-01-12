Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 357,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,894. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 132.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $42.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

