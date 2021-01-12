Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Infinera by 352.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

