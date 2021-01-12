ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ING. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE ING opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 280,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 88,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,224,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 831,454 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 138.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 14.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.