InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.08-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.55 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.