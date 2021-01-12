InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.91-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.08-2.10 EPS.

Shares of INMD opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.96.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

