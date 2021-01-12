Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,255. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. Innospec has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.