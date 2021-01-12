Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.11 and last traded at $30.17. Approximately 11,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 318.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 183.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $85,000.

