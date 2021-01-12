Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50.

About Innovotech Inc. (IOT.V) (CVE:IOT)

Innovotech Inc provides solutions to medical, agricultural, and industrial problems caused by microbial biofilms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, an antimicrobial agents for coating onto or incorporation into medical devices; MBEC Assay, a screening assay used to determine the efficacy of antimicrobials against biofilms of various microorganisms; and Agress/AgreGuard, an environmentally friendly seed treatments and plant sprays to protect crops against both bacterial and fungal infections.

