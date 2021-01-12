Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BTIG Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bock Peter De acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $142,631.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,995.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 20,334 shares worth $422,781. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

