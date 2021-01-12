InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) PT Raised to C$0.45

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.38 on Monday. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$25.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

