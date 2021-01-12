InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)’s (IPO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IPO opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. InPlay Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$25.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

