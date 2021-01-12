Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $150,120.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $158,840.00.

GO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. 785,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.65 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

