Insider Selling: Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. 117,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,176. The company has a market cap of C$555.88 million and a P/E ratio of -35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 103.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWX. National Bank Financial started coverage on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

