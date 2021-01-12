Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares in the company, valued at $13,661,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $419,470.38.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

NASDAQ PI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

