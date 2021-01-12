Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NARI stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 21.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 152,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $37,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.