Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 2,632 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 832,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,103. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

