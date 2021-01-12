Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00.

RDFN stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,349. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.