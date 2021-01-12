Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells 2,388 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,765.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total value of $930,627.48.

On Tuesday, December 8th, R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.67, for a total value of $827,847.96.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $387.80. 516,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,514. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -339.92 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

