Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,649,513 shares in the company, valued at $146,971,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $675,716.16.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,552.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Simmons initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

