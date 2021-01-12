Insider Selling: Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,002,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $518,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29.

WKHS stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

