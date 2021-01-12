Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.25.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock worth $2,842,873 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 203.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.