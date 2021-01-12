Insight Protocol (INX) Price Tops $0.0071 on Exchanges

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $321,336.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

