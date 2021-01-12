Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Insulet reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 256.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $11.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.82. 542,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.39 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $269.42.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

