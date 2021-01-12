Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 1,785,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,425,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $974.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,146,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.