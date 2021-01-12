Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,815,369.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,516,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,215,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

