International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,460 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IBM opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

