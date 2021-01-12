International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.58 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

