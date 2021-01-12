International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Redburn Partners lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Goodbody raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.20 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. Research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

