International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average of $118.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

