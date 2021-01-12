International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 6%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $18.98. Approximately 208,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 173,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. BTIG Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a market cap of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 2,941.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

